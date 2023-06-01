POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) At $9.27: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.27 trading at $0.12 or 1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $977.71M. That closing price of PNT’s stock is at a discount of -20.06% from its 52-week high price of $11.13 and is indicating a premium of 39.7% from its 52-week low price of $5.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 677.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.31%, in the last five days PNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/24/23 when the stock touched $9.27 price level, adding 7.94% to its value on the day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.21% in past 5-day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) showed a performance of 22.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.47 million shares which calculate 11.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -202.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.45% for stock’s current value.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -174.51% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -95.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.23% institutions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at PNT for having 10.56 million shares of worth $76.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.86 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.52 million shares of worth $18.9 million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.