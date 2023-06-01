Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU), Stock Drops -92.88% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.01 or 0.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.21M. That most recent trading price of BURU’s stock is at a discount of -1871.83% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 690.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.50%, in the last five days BURU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 11.25% to its value on the day. Nuburu Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.39% in past 5-day. Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) showed a performance of -29.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.57% institutions for Nuburu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at BURU for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Periscope Capital Inc., which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.47 million.