New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) At $41.43: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.43 trading at $3.76 or 9.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.13B. That most recent trading price of EDU’s stock is at a discount of -12.82% from its 52-week high price of $46.74 and is indicating a premium of 69.73% from its 52-week low price of $12.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.98%, in the last five days EDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $41.43 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.78% in past 5-day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) showed a performance of -1.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.0 million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.28% for stock’s current value.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 121.30% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $817.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $968.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2023. Company posted $524.02 million and $675.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56.10% while estimating it to be 43.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -445.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.81%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 25 and July 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.51% institutions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at EDU for having 5.42 million shares of worth $209.22 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., which was holding about 4.3 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $166.05 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $32.91 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $28.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.