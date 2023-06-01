LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Is Up 17.79% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw 2.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.19 trading at $0.32 or 2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That closing price of LZ’s stock is at a discount of -30.65% from its 52-week high price of $14.62 and is indicating a premium of 38.43% from its 52-week low price of $6.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days LZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $11.19 price level, adding 0.8% to its value on the day. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.48% in past 5-day. LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) showed a performance of 17.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.7 million shares which calculate 7.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.98% for stock’s current value.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LegalZoom.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 137.50% while that of industry is 5.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.43%.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.45% institutions for LegalZoom.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at LZ for having 28.63 million shares of worth $268.51 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., which was holding about 14.3 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $134.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.93 million shares of worth $22.69 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.