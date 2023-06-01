Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Plunged -1.57% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.44 trading at $2.17 or 34.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $211.61M. That most recent trading price of LE’s stock is at a discount of -115.05% from its 52-week high price of $18.15 and is indicating a premium of 26.54% from its 52-week low price of $6.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 173.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lands’ End Inc. (LE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 34.69%, in the last five days LE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $8.44 price level, adding 2.31% to its value on the day. Lands’ End Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.57% in past 5-day. Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) showed a performance of 20.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 5.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.64% for stock’s current value.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $529.6 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $301.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $555.38 million and $303.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.60% while estimating it to be -0.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -138.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

LE Dividends

Lands’ End Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.37% institutions for Lands’ End Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at LE for having 2.1 million shares of worth $20.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, which was holding about 1.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.52 million.

On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $20.41 million or 6.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.