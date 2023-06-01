Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Currently -4572.13 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at -$0.05 or -8.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.39M. That most recent trading price of JAGX’s stock is at a discount of -4572.13% from its 52-week high price of $28.50 and is indicating a premium of 24.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.46%, in the last five days JAGX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 15.92% to its value on the day. Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.42% in past 5-day. Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) showed a performance of 12.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.95 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jaguar Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -93.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.89% while that of industry is 13.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 175.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.26 million for the same. Company posted $2.08 million and $2.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 21 and August 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.55% institutions for Jaguar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at JAGX for having 79565.0 shares of worth $49927.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 69346.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43514.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14382.0 shares of worth $93734.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11258.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $21615.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.