Is Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN), -599.08% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) saw 18.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.4 or 57.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.04M. That most recent trading price of REUN’s stock is at a discount of -599.08% from its 52-week high price of $7.62 and is indicating a premium of 42.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17930.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 57.97%, in the last five days REUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 24.83% to its value on the day. Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.97% in past 5-day. Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) showed a performance of 43.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56340.0 shares which calculate 2.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1734.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.03% for stock’s current value.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Reunion Neuroscience Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.05% while that of industry is 13.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 48.90% in the current quarter and calculating -64.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Company posted $1.29 million and $1.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.10% during past 5 years.

REUN Dividends

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.37% institutions for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the top institutional holder at REUN for having 0.47 million shares of worth $0.51 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $0.37 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 925.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $999.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.