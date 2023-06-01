Is Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s -86.98% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.0 or -0.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $247.81M. That closing price of OPAD’s stock is at a discount of -707.81% from its 52-week high price of $5.17 and is indicating a premium of 40.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 651.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.02%, in the last five days OPAD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 5.74% to its value on the day. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.34% in past 5-day. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) showed a performance of 37.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.57 million shares which calculate 20.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.60 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.31% for stock’s current value.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Offerpad Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.70% while that of industry is -10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -350.00% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -61.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.91 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $306.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.08 billion and $768.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -83.00% while estimating it to be -60.10% for the next quarter.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.31% institutions for Offerpad Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ll Funds, Llc is the top institutional holder at OPAD for having 100.25 million shares of worth $52.83 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 26.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kemnay Advisory Services Inc., which was holding about 20.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.91 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.6 million shares of worth $2.39 million or 0.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.