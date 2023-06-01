Is Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Expensive At $40.90? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) saw 10.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.90 trading at -$0.85 or -2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.40B. That closing price of CARR’s stock is at a discount of -20.22% from its 52-week high price of $49.17 and is indicating a premium of 19.07% from its 52-week low price of $33.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.77 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days CARR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the stock touched $40.90 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Carrier Global Corporation’s shares saw a change of -0.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.47% in past 5-day. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) showed a performance of -0.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.06 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $44.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.58% for stock’s current value.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carrier Global Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.83% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.60% in the current quarter and calculating 12.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.83 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.21 billion and $5.43 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.80% while estimating it to be 7.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 119.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.07%.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and July 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.74% institutions for Carrier Global Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CARR for having 94.57 million shares of worth $3.87 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 77.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.15 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 47.88 million shares of worth $1.96 billion or 5.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 3.46% of company’s stock.