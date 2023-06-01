How To Know If Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Is Expensive At $4.60.

In last trading session, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.60 trading at $0.11 or 2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $386.63M. That closing price of RMNI’s stock is at a discount of -57.61% from its 52-week high price of $7.25 and is indicating a premium of 24.78% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 291.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.45%, in the last five days RMNI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $4.60 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. Rimini Street Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.75% in past 5-day. Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) showed a performance of 24.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.01 million shares which calculate 9.22 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rimini Street Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.82% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $105.7 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $106.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $101.2 million and $101.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.40% while estimating it to be 4.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

RMNI Dividends

Rimini Street Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders