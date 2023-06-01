Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Has Recovered -84.45% To Date, But An Additional -928.82% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.11 or 6.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.29M. That most recent trading price of HOTH’s stock is at a discount of -928.82% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 10.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 96080.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 185.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.29 in the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.91%, in the last five days HOTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 5.56% to its value on the day. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.24% in past 5-day. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) showed a performance of -2.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40280.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -723.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -194.12% for stock’s current value.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.60% in the current quarter and calculating 68.70% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.20% during past 5 years.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.20% institutions for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at HOTH for having 39915.0 shares of worth $82224.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10437.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21500.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2593.0 shares of worth $7545.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1988.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5785.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.