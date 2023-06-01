GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP): -1330.43% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.02 or -10.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.21M. That closing price of GTBP’s stock is at a discount of -1330.43% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a discount of -8.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.63%, in the last five days GTBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/24/23 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 28.12% to its value on the day. GT Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.60% in past 5-day. GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) showed a performance of -39.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GT Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -86.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.97% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.10% during past 5 years.

GTBP Dividends

GT Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s Major holders