Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Is 6.61% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.95?

In recent trading session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.72 trading at $0.6 or 3.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.91B. That most recent trading price of GFI’s stock is at a discount of -13.1% from its 52-week high price of $17.78 and is indicating a premium of 55.28% from its 52-week low price of $7.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.94%, in the last five days GFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $15.72 price level. Gold Fields Limited’s shares saw a change of 51.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.61% in past 5-day. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) showed a performance of -4.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.71 million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.69 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.92 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.53% for stock’s current value.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Fields Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.25% while that of industry is 21.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 86.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.50%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.35% institutions for Gold Fields Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GFI for having 57.73 million shares of worth $768.98 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC, which was holding about 17.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $230.77 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 52.34 million shares of worth $697.17 million or 5.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.45 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $40.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.