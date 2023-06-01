Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Jump 8.04%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.28 trading at $0.47 or 8.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.93B. That most recent trading price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -62.1% from its 52-week high price of $10.18 and is indicating a premium of 27.07% from its 52-week low price of $4.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.04%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $6.28 price level, subtracting -0.96% to its value on the day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -21.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.10% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of -1.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.75 million shares which calculate 5.78 days to cover the short interests.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $284 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $309.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $249.33 million and $254.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.90% while estimating it to be 21.60% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 106.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.60%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

