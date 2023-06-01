eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Currently -21.51 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.39 trading at $0.09 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34B. That closing price of EXPI’s stock is at a discount of -21.51% from its 52-week high price of $18.70 and is indicating a premium of 35.28% from its 52-week low price of $9.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 727.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days EXPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $15.39 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.84% in past 5-day. eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) showed a performance of 31.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.79 million shares which calculate 19.87 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.78% for stock’s current value.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that eXp World Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 130.00% while that of industry is -10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.42 billion and $1.24 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.80% while estimating it to be -6.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 26 and June 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.77% institutions for eXp World Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EXPI for having 10.58 million shares of worth $134.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 17.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.09 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $47.47 million or 4.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.3 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.44 million in the company or a holder of 3.77% of company’s stock.