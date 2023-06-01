Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) Has Risen By 16.21 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.38 trading at $0.5 or 8.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $933.92M. That most recent trading price of UUUU’s stock is at a discount of -29.15% from its 52-week high price of $8.24 and is indicating a premium of 26.49% from its 52-week low price of $4.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.51%, in the last five days UUUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $6.38 price level. Energy Fuels Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.57% in past 5-day. Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) showed a performance of 16.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.61 million shares which calculate 14.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.23% for stock’s current value.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Fuels Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 252.63% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 202.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.60% during past 5 years.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.54% institutions for Energy Fuels Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UUUU for having 7.83 million shares of worth $43.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 7.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.83 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.17 million shares of worth $40.02 million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $42.23 million in the company or a holder of 4.30% of company’s stock.