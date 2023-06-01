Does YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Look Expensive At $1.55? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.04 or 2.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $141.62M. That most recent trading price of YS’s stock is at a discount of -1089.68% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 27.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 804.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.65%, in the last five days YS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 3.13% to its value on the day. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -84.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.16% in past 5-day. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) showed a performance of -1.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.91 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.81% institutions for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at YS for having 4.3 million shares of worth $6.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.35 million.

On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.29 million shares of worth $2.07 million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42915.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.