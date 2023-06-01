Does QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Look Expensive At $10.41? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.41 trading at $1.81 or 21.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $524.86M. That most recent trading price of QSG’s stock is at a discount of -178.48% from its 52-week high price of $28.99 and is indicating a premium of 36.02% from its 52-week low price of $6.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.05%, in the last five days QSG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $10.41 price level, adding 24.89% to its value on the day. QuantaSing Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -16.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -45.21% in past 5-day. QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) showed a performance of -13.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12370.0 shares which calculate 3.03 days to cover the short interests.

QSG Dividends

QuantaSing Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for QuantaSing Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at QSG for having 22630.0 shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 20803.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.