Buy, Sell Or Hold HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) At $1.31?

In last trading session, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at -$0.08 or -5.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.81M. That closing price of HOOK’s stock is at a discount of -56.49% from its 52-week high price of $2.05 and is indicating a premium of 48.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 862.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.76%, in the last five days HOOK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/24/23 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 12.67% to its value on the day. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.66% in past 5-day. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) showed a performance of 20.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.14% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.70% in the current quarter and calculating 4.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.87 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.50%.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders