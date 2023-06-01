BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Is Currently -105.38% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.39 trading at -$0.24 or -4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of BRCCâ€™s stock is at a discount of -105.38% from its 52-week high price of $11.07 and is indicating a premium of 11.13% from its 52-week low price of $4.79. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 505.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BRC Inc. (BRCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.26%, in the last five days BRCC remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $5.39 price level, adding 7.39% to its value on the day. BRC Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -11.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.94% in past 5-day. BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) showed a performance of 2.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.63 million shares which calculate 18.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -85.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.24% for stockâ€™s current value.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BRC Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.44% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -110.70% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.90% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $93.31 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $66.36 million and $76.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.60% while estimating it to be 48.10% for the next quarter.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.97% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 47.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.59% institutions for BRC Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Engaged Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRCC for having 13.35 million shares of worth $68.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 22.78% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $7.35 million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of companyâ€™s stock.