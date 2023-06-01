Home  »  Technologies   »  Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) jumps 63....

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) jumps 63.40% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $0.17?

In last trading session, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.01 or 4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.95M. That closing price of BBLG’s stock is at a discount of -1058.82% from its 52-week high price of $1.97 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 544.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.31%, in the last five days BBLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 18.62% to its value on the day. Bone Biologics Corporation’s shares saw a change of -19.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.83% in past 5-day. Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) showed a performance of -30.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3870.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1223.53% for stock’s current value.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.80% during past 5 years.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

