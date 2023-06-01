BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) Is Up 45.08% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.03 or 8.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.16M. That most recent trading price of PHGE’s stock is at a discount of -200.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.17 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 266.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BiomX Inc. (PHGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.06%, in the last five days PHGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, subtracting -2.63% to its value on the day. BiomX Inc.’s shares saw a change of 108.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.14% in past 5-day. BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) showed a performance of 45.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1694.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1438.46% for stock’s current value.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BiomX Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.42% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 06 and July 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.62% institutions for BiomX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PHGE for having 3.16 million shares of worth $0.96 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Johnson & Johnson, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.65 million.