Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Could Actually Go To $26.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.85 trading at $0.51 or 3.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of AVDL’s stock is at a discount of -14.22% from its 52-week high price of $15.82 and is indicating a premium of 84.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 911.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.82%, in the last five days AVDL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $13.85 price level, adding 2.4% to its value on the day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of 93.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.26% in past 5-day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) showed a performance of 18.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.14% for stock’s current value.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 74.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.67% while that of industry is 13.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.60% in the current quarter and calculating -18.20% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -73.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.17% institutions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at AVDL for having 6.83 million shares of worth $62.53 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 5.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.6 million.

On the other hand, Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $1.72 million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40528.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.