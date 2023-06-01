Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Has Risen By 119.32 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw 179.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at $0.21 or 114.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.96M. That closing price of ARDS’s stock is at a discount of -592.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.77 and is indicating a premium of 62.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 899.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 114.81%, in the last five days ARDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 25.86% to its value on the day. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 102.03% in past 5-day. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) showed a performance of 119.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.76 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -400.0% for stock’s current value.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 725.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.60% institutions for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARDS for having 2.14 million shares of worth $0.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 5.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $0.25 million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.