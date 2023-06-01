Analysts Say Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Can Really Get To $235.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $194.99 trading at $29.29 or 17.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.12B. That most recent trading price of VEEV’s stock is at a discount of -19.11% from its 52-week high price of $232.26 and is indicating a premium of 22.55% from its 52-week low price of $151.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.07 in the current quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.68%, in the last five days VEEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $194.99 price level, subtracting -1.21% to its value on the day. Veeva Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.92% in past 5-day. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) showed a performance of 10.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 million shares which calculate 3.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $205.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $170.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $235.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.82% for stock’s current value.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Veeva Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.93% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3.90% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $580.31 million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $617.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.65%.

VEEV Dividends

Veeva Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 29 and September 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.78% institutions for Veeva Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VEEV for having 13.67 million shares of worth $2.64 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which was holding about 10.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.98 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.27 million shares of worth $825.03 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $632.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.