Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $43.44?

In recent trading session, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) saw 2.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.44 trading at $4.5 or 11.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.85B. That most recent trading price of AYX’s stock is at a discount of -62.59% from its 52-week high price of $70.63 and is indicating a premium of 20.12% from its 52-week low price of $34.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.57%, in the last five days AYX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $43.44 price level, adding 2.14% to its value on the day. Alteryx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.19% in past 5-day. Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) showed a performance of 21.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.29 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -43.50% in the current quarter and calculating 280.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $182 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $233.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $180.62 million and $215.71 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.80% while estimating it to be 8.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 98.39% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -73.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.90% institutions for Alteryx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AYX for having 5.69 million shares of worth $334.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $263.57 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $141.72 million or 4.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $89.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.