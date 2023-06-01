Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Achieved Almost -3.09% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw 22.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.36 trading at $0.26 or 1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.60B. That closing price of ACI’s stock is at a discount of -15.42% from its 52-week high price of $23.50 and is indicating a premium of 10.22% from its 52-week low price of $18.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Accenture plc in the current quarter.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.29%, in the last five days ACI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/31/23 when the stock touched $20.36 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.75% in past 5-day. Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) showed a performance of -3.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.84 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.14% for stock’s current value.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Albertsons Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.91% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 24 and July 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.63% institutions for Albertsons Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ACI for having 151.82 million shares of worth $3.15 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 26.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP, which was holding about 28.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $593.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.69 million shares of worth $118.09 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.57 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $96.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.