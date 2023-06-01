Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) 0.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at -$0.03 or -9.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.22M. That most recent trading price of MIMO’s stock is at a discount of -1590.48% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 51.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.08%, in the last five days MIMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/25/23 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 30.0% to its value on the day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.70% in past 5-day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) showed a performance of -56.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 6.75 days to cover the short interests.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -89.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.68% while that of industry is 19.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.40% in the current quarter and calculating 15.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $46.95 million and $45.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -45.90% while estimating it to be -64.90% for the next quarter.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.49% institutions for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oak Management Corp is the top institutional holder at MIMO for having 28.64 million shares of worth $6.02 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 38.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, which was holding about 13.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 18.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.9 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $82784.0 in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.