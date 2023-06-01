AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Shares Surged 8.98% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw 6.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at $0.1 or 6.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $101.09M. That most recent trading price of AGBA’s stock is at a discount of -586.63% from its 52-week high price of $11.81 and is indicating a premium of 23.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 948.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.29%, in the last five days AGBA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 10.88% to its value on the day. AGBA Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.98% in past 5-day. AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) showed a performance of -36.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 90.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.26% institutions for AGBA Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGBA for having 1.12 million shares of worth $1.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 13625.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23707.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13625.0 shares of worth $23707.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 924.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1607.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.