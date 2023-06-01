After A 1.95% Gain In Share Price, Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $82.55 trading at $1.58 or 1.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.42B. That most recent trading price of RCL’s stock is at a premium of 1.68% from its 52-week high price of $81.16 and is indicating a premium of 62.34% from its 52-week low price of $31.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.52 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days RCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/01/23 when the stock touched $82.55 price level, adding 0.45% to its value on the day. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 67.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.85% in past 5-day. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) showed a performance of 21.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.77 million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $89.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $104.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.2% for stock’s current value.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 162.80% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 173.10% in the current quarter and calculating 992.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.4 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.81 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.18 billion and $2.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.90% while estimating it to be 27.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.60% during past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.81% institutions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at RCL for having 28.72 million shares of worth $1.88 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 28.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.87 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 19.97 million shares of worth $1.3 billion or 7.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.07 billion in the company or a holder of 6.41% of company’s stock.