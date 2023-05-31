Will Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 17.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.38B, closed the last trade at $6.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The NU stock price is -5.04% off its 52-week high price of $7.09 and 51.7% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting -0.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the NU stock price touched $6.75 or saw a rise of 4.8%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 65.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed 30.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 95.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.56% from current levels.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 250.00%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.74 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 billion and $1.24 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.90% for the current quarter and 51.00% for the next.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.75% with a share float percentage of 73.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (ptc) Ltd with over 415.54 million shares worth more than $1.98 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Galileo (ptc) Ltd held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with the holding of over 414.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 billion and represent 11.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 49.83 million shares of worth $231.71 million while later fund manager owns 46.98 million shares of worth $223.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.