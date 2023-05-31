Why Should You Add Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) To Your Portfolio?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the recent trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The ADAP stock price is -159.8% off its 52-week high price of $2.65 and 0.98% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 831.66K shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Sporting -5.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the ADAP stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 17.74%. Year-to-date, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares have moved -30.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have changed -28.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.90%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.60% and 54.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 198.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.78 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.54 million and $7.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.50% for the current quarter and 59.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.03% with a share float percentage of 70.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix Capital Management with over 38.97 million shares worth more than $39.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Matrix Capital Management held 25.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 17.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.47 million and represent 11.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $2.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $0.86 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.