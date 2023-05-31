Why Should Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Be In Your Portfolio?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.56M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.04% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -728.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.35 and 34.4% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting 5.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the DCFC stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -25.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed 25.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -460.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.0% from current levels.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tritium DCFC Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.72%, compared to 15.40% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.65 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.48% with a share float percentage of 44.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tritium DCFC Limited having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Varley Holdings Pty Ltd with over 15.67 million shares worth more than $26.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Varley Holdings Pty Ltd held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, with the holding of over 8.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.9 million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 3.32 million shares of worth $4.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $1.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.