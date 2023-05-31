Why Invest In Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Stock?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81B, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The CD stock price is -83.1% off its 52-week high price of $9.21 and 3.38% above the 52-week low of $4.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the CD stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 5.27%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -36.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have changed -20.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $66.24 while the price target rests at a high of $100.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1889.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1216.9% from current levels.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.38%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.93% with a share float percentage of 44.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chindata Group Holdings Limited having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 11.17 million shares worth more than $78.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 5.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd, with the holding of over 10.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.41 million and represent 5.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 6.21 million shares of worth $49.53 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 million shares of worth $28.03 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.