Why Do You Need To Add AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) To Your Portfolio?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42B, closed the recent trade at $1.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The APE stock price is -564.56% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 58.86% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.61 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Sporting -1.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the APE stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 12.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) have changed 0.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -184.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.35% from the levels at last check today.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 38.60% over the past 6 months.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.49% with a share float percentage of 23.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jet Capital Investors L P with over 1.9 million shares worth more than $2.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Jet Capital Investors L P held 20.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tudor Investment Corporation, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.05% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.75% of company’s outstanding stock.