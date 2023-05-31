When Will Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Be Worth Investing In?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.01B, closed the last trade at $23.80 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.72% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -36.26% off its 52-week high price of $32.43 and 41.51% above the 52-week low of $13.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Sporting 0.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the SHLS stock price touched $23.80 or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares have moved -3.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have changed 13.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.17% from current levels.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.46%, compared to 30.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.70% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.96 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $137.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $73.49 million and $90.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.40% for the current quarter and 51.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 59.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.40%.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.08% with a share float percentage of 96.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.29 million shares worth more than $371.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $364.56 million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 3.9 million shares of worth $88.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $74.56 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.