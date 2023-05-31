When Is NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Going To Be Good Investment?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73B, closed the last trade at $7.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -3.72% during that session. The SMR stock price is -111.33% off its 52-week high price of $15.85 and -1.33% below the 52-week low of $7.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 659.50K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Sporting -3.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the SMR stock price touched $7.50 or saw a rise of 16.39%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved -26.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed -15.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.0% from current levels.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NuScale Power Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.00%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 647.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.21% with a share float percentage of 75.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuScale Power Corporation having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are G.F.W. Energy XII, LP with over 4.7 million shares worth more than $42.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, G.F.W. Energy XII, LP held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.75 million and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 1.79 million shares of worth $16.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.29 million shares of worth $13.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.