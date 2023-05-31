What Is So Great About PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 17.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.51B, closed the last trade at $67.63 per share which meant it lost -$3.79 on the day or -5.31% during that session. The PDD stock price is -57.3% off its 52-week high price of $106.38 and 42.63% above the 52-week low of $38.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 48 have rated it as a Hold, with 40 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Pioneer Natural Resources Compa.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting -5.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the PDD stock price touched $67.63 or saw a rise of 6.42%. Year-to-date, PDD Holdings Inc. shares have moved -17.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed -0.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $755.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $557.34 while the price target rests at a high of $1086.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1506.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -724.1% from current levels.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PDD Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.28%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 119.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 302.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.82%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 25 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.