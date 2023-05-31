What Are The Chances Of Credit Suisse Group AG. (CS) Being A Good Investment?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 23.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.37B, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The CS stock price is -737.65% off its 52-week high price of $7.12 and 3.53% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the CS stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 4.86%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Group AG shares have moved -72.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have changed -5.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.81 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.71% from current levels.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.63% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.30% over the past 5 years.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 11.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.39% with a share float percentage of 2.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Group AG having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 51.97 million shares worth more than $46.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 13.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.94 million and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Avantis International Equity ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $14.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.