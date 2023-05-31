Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Upper

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.23M, closed the recent trade at $5.11 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.85% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -420.55% off its 52-week high price of $26.60 and 40.12% above the 52-week low of $3.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Sporting 2.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the OCEA stock price touched $5.11 or saw a rise of 20.4%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved -50.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed -21.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.89% over the past 6 months.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.71% with a share float percentage of 228.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Biomedical Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.27 million shares worth more than $21.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.53 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.