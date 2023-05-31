Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the last trade at $13.74 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The VNO stock price is -159.46% off its 52-week high price of $35.65 and 10.41% above the 52-week low of $12.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the VNO stock price touched $13.74 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Vornado Realty Trust shares have moved -33.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have changed -8.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.22% from current levels.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vornado Realty Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.63%, compared to -5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.70% and -73.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $444.16 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $453.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $453.49 million and $451.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.10% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -505.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.33%.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.50 at a share yield of 10.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.