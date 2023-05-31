Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Slumps -2.22%, A Loss For Bears

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.64B, closed the recent trade at $9.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The VOD stock price is -77.78% off its 52-week high price of $16.80 and -1.27% below the 52-week low of $9.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.01 million shares.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the VOD stock price touched $9.45 or saw a rise of 8.16%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares have moved -6.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed -20.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.50%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 14.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.21% with a share float percentage of 9.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company having a total of 607 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 18.22 million shares worth more than $201.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 18.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $199.77 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 9.07 million shares of worth $105.05 million while later fund manager owns 8.83 million shares of worth $102.2 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.