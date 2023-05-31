Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 10.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.08% during that session. The TRVN stock price is -893.5% off its 52-week high price of $12.22 and 52.85% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Sporting 6.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the TRVN stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Trevena Inc. shares have moved -13.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have changed 96.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -631.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.6% from the levels at last check today.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trevena Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.66%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.30% and 92.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 225.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $550k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.20% over the past 5 years.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.61% with a share float percentage of 16.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trevena Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78521.0 and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 92520.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.