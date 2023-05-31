The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR): What Makes The Stock Good?

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.01M, closed the last trade at $5.68 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 21.89% during that session. The VRAR stock price is -21.48% off its 52-week high price of $6.90 and 55.99% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) trade information

Sporting 21.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the VRAR stock price touched $5.68 or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, The Glimpse Group Inc. shares have moved 87.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) have changed 38.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.24% from current levels.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 99.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.5 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

VRAR Dividends

The Glimpse Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.42% with a share float percentage of 11.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Glimpse Group Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $2.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 million and represent 1.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $1.35 million while later fund manager owns 53118.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.