Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 7.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 28.09% during that session. The TENX stock price is -3265.85% off its 52-week high price of $13.80 and 31.71% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Sporting 28.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the TENX stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -81.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have changed 28.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1363.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1119.51% from the levels at last check today.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.53% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.70% over the past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.89% with a share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenax Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CI Private Wealth, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $89028.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, CI Private Wealth, LLC held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 95122.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44231.0 and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 8690.0 shares of worth $19361.0 while later fund manager owns 1521.0 shares of worth $1034.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.