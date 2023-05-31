Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) Forecast To Rise 51.88% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $952.10M, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 8.47% during that session. The SLI stock price is -64.39% off its 52-week high price of $6.74 and 30.98% above the 52-week low of $2.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 665.44K shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Sporting 8.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the SLI stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 1.91%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares have moved 38.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) have changed 20.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.60 while the price target rests at a high of $9.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -133.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.98% from current levels.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Standard Lithium Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.00%, compared to -11.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.10% with a share float percentage of 20.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard Lithium Ltd. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Koch Industries, Inc. with over 13.48 million shares worth more than $51.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Koch Industries, Inc. held 7.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the holding of over 5.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.78 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 2.89 million shares of worth $10.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $9.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.