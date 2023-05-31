Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has seen 5.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.84B, closed the recent trade at $168.26 per share which meant it gained $9.61 on the day or 6.06% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -22.23% off its 52-week high price of $205.66 and 34.47% above the 52-week low of $110.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Sporting 6.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the SNOW stock price touched $168.26 or saw a rise of 5.68%. Year-to-date, Snowflake Inc. shares have moved 17.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have changed 14.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $181.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $105.00 while the price target rests at a high of $500.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -197.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.6% from the levels at last check today.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snowflake Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 132.00%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 900.00% and 45.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.60%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $665.06 million for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $720.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 22 and August 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.86% with a share float percentage of 73.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc. having a total of 1,250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.06 million shares worth more than $2.79 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 16.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.48 billion and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 8.27 million shares of worth $1.19 billion while later fund manager owns 5.74 million shares of worth $885.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.