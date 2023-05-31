Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $454.46M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -8.19% during that session. The YSG stock price is -155.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Sporting -8.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the YSG stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 12.07%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Limited shares have moved -40.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have changed -14.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.07. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1070.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -713.95% from current levels.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.08% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.91 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.23% with a share float percentage of 30.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Limited having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 34.94 million shares worth more than $30.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 13.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.37 million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 3.66 million shares of worth $3.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.47 million shares of worth $3.0 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.