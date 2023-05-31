Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 14.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.49B, closed the last trade at $29.40 per share which meant it gained $1.84 on the day or 6.68% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -10.37% off its 52-week high price of $32.45 and 24.69% above the 52-week low of $22.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Sporting 6.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the PSTG stock price touched $29.40 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage Inc. shares have moved 9.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have changed 28.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.04% from current levels.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pure Storage Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $559.34 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $656.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $620.4 million and $646.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.80% for the current quarter and 1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 143.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.23%.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.24% with a share float percentage of 94.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage Inc. having a total of 608 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 45.39 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 29.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $740.37 million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.10% shares in the company for having 12.64 million shares of worth $360.79 million while later fund manager owns 8.62 million shares of worth $230.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.