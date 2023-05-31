Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Shares Have Declined -92.77% Year To Date

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.07M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -37.65% during that session. The PBLA stock price is -30185.71% off its 52-week high price of $63.60 and -52.38% below the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Sporting -37.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the PBLA stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 47.24%. Year-to-date, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -92.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have changed -53.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4661.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from the levels at last check today.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -95.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.94%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.50% and 97.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.20% over the past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 2.35% of shares outstanding.